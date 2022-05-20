ZKSpace Market Cap Achieves $11.14 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One ZKSpace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $1.05 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSpace alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.09 or 0.00992061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00500579 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00033002 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,752.22 or 1.71659412 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008647 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace was first traded on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSpace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.