Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 981,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,028,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,971,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $158.63 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

