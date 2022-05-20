Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.99-$5.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.22 billion-$8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $158.63 on Friday. Zoetis has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

