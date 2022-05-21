$0.02 EPS Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Coty reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $6.27. 8,515,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,059,783. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

