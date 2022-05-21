$0.04 EPS Expected for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. ACM Research reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.25 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $33.33 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on ACM Research from $43.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

ACMR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 868,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,373. The firm has a market cap of $747.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.77. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $1,007,162.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in ACM Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.