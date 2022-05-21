-$0.07 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,005. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

