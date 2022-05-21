$0.07 EPS Expected for The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,700. Company insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 16.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COCO opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.98. Vita Coco has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

