$0.08 EPS Expected for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. AXT posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

AXTI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 171,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,415. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 89.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

