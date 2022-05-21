-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.13. 5,426,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,161,738. The company has a market cap of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. Aterian has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Aterian during the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aterian by 3,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. 17.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

