$0.25 EPS Expected for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. STAAR Surgical reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $79.60. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.18.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,498. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 30,360.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2,665.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

