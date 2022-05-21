-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.45). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. The business had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 2,060,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,435. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

