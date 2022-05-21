$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Williams Companies reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,188. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.