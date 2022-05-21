$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.13). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MVB Financial in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MVB Financial by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $455.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.76%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

