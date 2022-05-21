-$0.50 EPS Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) will post ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.52). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS.

BPTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

