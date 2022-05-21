$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.56. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Shares of SKX opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $506,436.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

