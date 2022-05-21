$0.60 EPS Expected for Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Great Elm Capital’s earnings. Great Elm Capital posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Elm Capital.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $23.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

