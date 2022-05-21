-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) will post ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bilibili’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.57). Bilibili reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bilibili.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 6,784,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493,855. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 278.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

