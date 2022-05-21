$0.65 EPS Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. purchased 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 697,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

