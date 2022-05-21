$0.81 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFSGet Rating) to report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. Saul Centers posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of BFS traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 209,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.07. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.12%.

In other Saul Centers news, Director John E. Chapoton sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,585 shares of company stock worth $260,853 in the last ninety days. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,481,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

