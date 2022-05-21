-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,308,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 8,961.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 794,864 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,923,000 after buying an additional 716,392 shares during the period. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 48.4% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,948,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,796,000 after acquiring an additional 635,177 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $20.25. 1,214,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,511. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

