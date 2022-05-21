$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $983.53 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $898.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.37. 990,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,276. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.14%.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.