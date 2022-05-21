$1.11 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.91. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.80% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

