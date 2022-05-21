$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $48.35.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

