$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 2,731,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.78 million, a P/E ratio of -23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.