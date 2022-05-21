$101.32 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $101.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $96.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $418.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.33 million to $421.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.98 million, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $431.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

SKT stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,626. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 363.65%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,238,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,210,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2,800.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after buying an additional 792,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

