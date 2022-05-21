109,264 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by AlpInvest Partners B.V.

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,624,000. Unity Software comprises approximately 5.8% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. 8,285,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,552,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total transaction of $225,080.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

