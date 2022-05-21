11,004 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Acquired by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. DoorDash comprises about 0.1% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DASH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total transaction of $409,950.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,605,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 448,322 shares of company stock worth $45,966,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,879,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.