11,265 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,962. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

