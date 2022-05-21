1,164,078 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Purchased by Dryden Capital LLC

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,478,000. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV makes up 8.2% of Dryden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dryden Capital LLC owned approximately 2.94% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $8,887,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $7,888,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $3,648,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $2,079,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCRD remained flat at $$9.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,589. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

