1,262 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $184.69. 5,722,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,474. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.22 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

