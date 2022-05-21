15,454 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 74,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,431,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,752,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,615. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.25.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.