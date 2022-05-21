1,577 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.00. 2,667,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,007. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.