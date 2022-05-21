16,270 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $201.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,351. The company has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.25 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

