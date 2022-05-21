1,823 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.26. 1,819,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.