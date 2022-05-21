18,667 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Gpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.11. 331,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $52.22.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.