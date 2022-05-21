19,299 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.
KO stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
