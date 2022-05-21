$195.36 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to post $195.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.22 million. Ecovyst posted sales of $147.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $790.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $825.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $836.63 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $876.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ECVT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of ECVT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 392,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.67.

In related news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $68,543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 644,986 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,417,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,638,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 391,732 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

