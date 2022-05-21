19,900 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.05% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $975,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 959,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 147,401 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 214,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,599. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.98.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

