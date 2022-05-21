$2.13 Million in Sales Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 660.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $11.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $16.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ RPTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. 99,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $354.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.