$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) will report $2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simpson Manufacturing.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.71. 148,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,545. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,853.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,280 shares of company stock valued at $245,057 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.