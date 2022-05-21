$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.43 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of Owens Corning stock traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $89.64. 1,135,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,738. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average of $91.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

