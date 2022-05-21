$20.13 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report $20.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $20.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $84.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $88.70 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $92.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 5,936 shares of company stock worth $115,391 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 704,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 372,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 13,561 shares in the last quarter. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.76. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

