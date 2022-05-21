200,000 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $16,420,746,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,056,770,000. Prysm Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $654,802,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $369,088,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $215,127,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 73.12.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 in the last 90 days.

Rivian Automotive stock traded down 0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 28.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,757,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,662,048. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 19.25 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of 37.02.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The company had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 113.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

