200,490 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Endowment Wealth Management Inc.

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 3.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 40,879,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,213,524. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

