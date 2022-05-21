20,735 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 68,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

