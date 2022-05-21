2,221 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 260,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 326,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 6,022,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,861. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

