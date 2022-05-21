$227.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to post $227.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.00 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $152.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $953.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $929.10 million to $965.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.98.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,286 shares of company stock worth $54,673,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 6,157,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,100,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.01.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

