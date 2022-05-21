2,327 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Purchased by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,072.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 2,765,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,961. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

