$236.80 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will report sales of $236.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $233.00 million and the highest is $240.59 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $240.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PJT Partners.
PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.
Shares of PJT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 199,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,956. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after acquiring an additional 238,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
About PJT Partners (Get Rating)
PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.
