$244.62 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will report $244.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.60 million to $252.84 million. BankUnited reported sales of $231.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $986.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.21 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BankUnited by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKU traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,957. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.24. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.